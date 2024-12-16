ITD names 12 snowplows with help from students and employees

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department has selected 12 winners from its first annual Name a Snowplow contest! The name will be featured on 12 plows across the state. The winners are:

North Idaho:

The Berminator, Post Falls Middle School

Big Snowplowski, Lakeland Middle School

North-Central Idaho

Alpha Storm One, employee's child from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School

Plowabunga!, employee's child from Lewiston High School

Southwest Idaho

Clearapathra, Hillside Junior High School

NoMoreMr.IceGuy, Fairmont Junior High School

South-Central Idaho

Plowasaurus Rex, employee's child who is homeschooled

Darth Blader, employee's child from Wendell Middle School

Southeast Idaho

Snow Daddy, Franklin Middle School

Snow Ranger, employee's child from Blackfoot Middle School

East Idaho

Antisnowcial, Swan Valley School

POW POW KA PLOW, Rigby Middle School

Most of the names were submitted by eighth grade classrooms across the state. Because this was a new contest this year, a few areas needed extra help coming up with names. ITD asked employees and their children to get involved. The 12 winning names were selected by an anonymous vote by ITD employees.

Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate educational visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.

“On behalf of safety for our over 400 plow drivers in Idaho, thank you to all the students and teachers for getting involved! It really helps us spread the word about winter driving safety,” said ITD Chief Operations Officer and Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney. “Please look for those named plows and give them a wave and plenty of space to work if you see them out on highway.