ITD names 12 snowplows with help from students and employees
The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department has selected 12 winners from its first annual Name a Snowplow contest! The name will be featured on 12 plows across the state. The winners are:
North Idaho:
- The Berminator, Post Falls Middle School
- Big Snowplowski, Lakeland Middle School
North-Central Idaho
- Alpha Storm One, employee's child from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School
- Plowabunga!, employee's child from Lewiston High School
Southwest Idaho
- Clearapathra, Hillside Junior High School
- NoMoreMr.IceGuy, Fairmont Junior High School
South-Central Idaho
- Plowasaurus Rex, employee's child who is homeschooled
- Darth Blader, employee's child from Wendell Middle School
Southeast Idaho
- Snow Daddy, Franklin Middle School
- Snow Ranger, employee's child from Blackfoot Middle School
East Idaho
- Antisnowcial, Swan Valley School
- POW POW KA PLOW, Rigby Middle School
Most of the names were submitted by eighth grade classrooms across the state. Because this was a new contest this year, a few areas needed extra help coming up with names. ITD asked employees and their children to get involved. The 12 winning names were selected by an anonymous vote by ITD employees.
Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate educational visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.
“On behalf of safety for our over 400 plow drivers in Idaho, thank you to all the students and teachers for getting involved! It really helps us spread the word about winter driving safety,” said ITD Chief Operations Officer and Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney. “Please look for those named plows and give them a wave and plenty of space to work if you see them out on highway.