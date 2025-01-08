Skip to Content
Idaho

Idaho’s Top 10 prohibited items TSA found in carry-on luggage

A Bowie knife: one of the Top 10 prohibited items discovered in Idaho in 2024.
TSA
A Bowie knife: one of the Top 10 prohibited items discovered in Idaho in 2024.
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 12:00 PM

BOISE, IDAHO (KIFI) - A sledgehammer, a bowie knife, and a large slingshot.  What do these items all have in common?

They were all discovered in carry-on luggage at airports across Idaho last year by the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA released its list of the top ten prohibited items found at Idaho airports in 2024.

The state had a record-setting year, with 64 discoveries at five different airports. 

While Pocatello's airport did not make the list, the Idaho Falls Airport had three separate discovery incidents.

Idaho’s Top 10 prohibited items found in 2024:

#10Idaho FallsAR-15 magazinesThese magazines are designed for use with a rifle and come in various capacities. Bring one, let alone two, to the checkpoint and you will be questioned by law enforcement and likely fined. January 2024
# 9BoiseLarge hunting knifeTSA officers always ask passengers before a bag check if there is anything in the bag that is sharp or could injure them. Hope the passenger said yes! March 2024
# 8Lewiston19 rounds of .380 caliber ammunitionWhether traveling with a single round - or 19 of them - ammunition must be transported in checked baggage and declared to the airline. Don’t forget to make sure it is packaged properly. February 2024
# 7Idaho FallsSledgehammerThis item is used to break through concrete, brick and other hardened surfaces. Did the passenger forget that no inflight construction projects are allowed? May 2024
#6BoiseBowie knifeNamed after frontiersman Jim Bowie, this knife can be used for many purposes. Regardless of how it is used, knives, including this one with a clip point perfect for piercing and precision work, are never allowed in carry-on luggage. May 2024
# 5Sun ValleyLarge slingshotThis one hits the bullseye on our prohibited items list! Guidance on how to travel with various sporting equipment is available on the “What Can I Bring?” tool at TSA.gov. August 2024
# 4Twin FallsDouble-edged knifeAny way you slice it and despite its unique decorative handle, this double-edge knife can’t travel in carry-on luggage. Next time, check it. July 2024 
# 3BoiseKnife and firearm magaizineTwo wrongs didn’t make a right. That’s what a passenger found out when they brought this knife and a Sig Sauer 9 mm magazine in a single carry-on. September 2024 
# 2Idaho FallsHandsawHandsaws are handy, but no DIY projects are allowed post-security or onboard an aircraft. Please place anything with a blade in checked baggage. Every time. November 2024 
# 1BoiseFirearms of all typesA .6 mm BB gun, a non-functional 3-D printed Glock, a pepper spray infused replica firearm and two loaded handguns all came to the BOI security checkpoint in December. Thank you to the TSA officers who intercepted these items and kept them off the plane. December 2024 

The TSA says once a prohibited item is found, the traveler can put the item in checked baggage, turn it over to a friend or relative that's not traveling, or leave the item with TSA for disposal. 

Below is a summary of TSA firearm discoveries by airport for the past six years. Not only was a record set for TSA Idaho, TSA officers at two airports - BOI and IDA – discovered a record number of firearms in 2024.


201920202021202220232024
Boise Airport (BOI)192234404249
Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN)100011
Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA)2248313
Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH)000010
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport (LWS)101101
Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF)101000
Idaho total:242440494764


TSA said firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage. 

Picture of a properly packed firearm for transport in checked baggage on a commercial aircraft. TSA Photo


Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content