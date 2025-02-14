Unleash the Love with Half-Price Pet Adoptions This Valentine’s Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls animal shelter has the purr-fect Valentine's Day treat for families, couples, and singles.

They are unleashing one hot dog of a deal, a half-off promotion on all general adoption prices.

Cats are going for an average cost of $60 and dogs are going for about $70.

January and February is a slow time for animal adoptions, and the shelter is hoping this promo finds these furry friends a forever home.

Coby Kirksey Animal Control Officer said, "Valentine's Day is all about love. And that's what these animals here at the shelter have to offer. They come from many different backgrounds. And so there is an animal for everybody."

Saturday, February 15 will be the last day for this promotion.