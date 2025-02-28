Area Red Cross offering free diabetes testing with blood donations

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon are providing free A1C testing for blood donors to screen for pre-diabetes and diabetes through March.

This is the first time the Red Cross has offered the free A1C screening service in the Idaho area–the initiative started to not only get blood donors through Red Cross doors but also to help donors maintain their health.

"We always want to bridge gaps when it comes to healthcare, making sure that we're serving communities and meeting local needs," said Keeley Van Middendorp, regional communications manager for the Red Cross. "This is important because it ties directly to our blood services."

People who donate blood in March will immediately qualify for diabetes testing, and a sample of the donated blood will be collected by the Red Cross for screening. Van Middendorp said results would be shared with donors within one to two weeks after collection.

For more information on the free diabetes testing and to find a blood drive or collection site near you, you can visit the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon website.