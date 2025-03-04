ITD provides updates on interstate construction around Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is balancing three major construction projects around the Pocatello area, with one slated to finish in the summer.

ITD representatives said their three largest area projects moving into spring include the replacement of interstate bridges near Inkom, the expansion of I-15 between Northgate Pocatello and Fort Hall, and the extensive renovation of the I-15/I-86 System Interchange (or 'Flying Y'), a project which is nearing its long-awaited completion.

"The system interchange project is the big one and one most people have been watching, and it's coming up on its final summer," said Justin Smith, public information officer for ITD District 5. "We're expecting mid-summer to be wrapping up that project and have it out of the way–and everybody will be able to use the system interchange as originally designed."

The construction on the Flying Y interchange includes the addition of eight new bridges and renovations to on and off-ramps, as well as laying fresh asphalt on new roads.

Smith also said they are planning a re-striping project, which will help drivers stay between the lines as they maneuver through the last months of construction on the busy interstate interchange.

"We have plans this spring to do quite a bit of re-striping to better match drivers' expectations," said Smith. "So we ask people to just pay attention, keep their eye out, drive a little slower, and it should clear up very soon."

As for the other two interstate projects, Smith said work continued through the winter to widen the I-15 corridor between Northgate Pocatello and Fort Hall–the project is expected to be completed in 2026. The replacement of six bridges through the Inkom area is currently underway and is slated to be finished in the next two years.

For more information on interstate construction around Southeast Idaho, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department's projects website.