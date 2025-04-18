Local young woman chosen to represent the U.S. at World Expo in Japan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Samantha Carrell, of Pocatello, is one of 88 youth ambassadors from the USA chosen to represent the nation at the 2025 Osaka World Expo in Japan this summer.

The youth ambassadors were chosen in partnership with Sister Cities International, a global organization which coordinates relationships between cities across the US with their sister cities abroad.

"Each country gets to show off some of their culture, some of the cool things they're doing in science, in the arts," said Carrell. "Then people get to interact both with those exhibits and with each other. So it's a really great chance for connection, for kind of meeting people from all over the world."

The six-month-long Osaka World Expo features pavilions showcasing countries from around the world. For more information, you can visit the websites of Sister Cities International and the 2025 Osaka World Expo.