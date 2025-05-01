Rocky Mountain Power holding public meeting for changes to Alexander Reservoir recreation

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)—Rocky Mountain Power will hold a public meeting on May 21 to discuss changes to recreation access in the Alexander Reservoir, near Soda Springs, to address erosion concerns.

The reservoir and connected hydroelectric dam are owned by Pacificorp, parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, and representatives have expressed concerns over boat use in the reservoir to Caribou County Commissioners since March 2025.

The public meeting will be held at the second bridge boat access of the Alexander Reservoir on May 21 from 4 to 6pm.