Soda Spring’s famous geyser under repair after multiple mechanical problems

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)—Soda Springs' famous carbonated geyser is under repair after a pump failure and valve malfunction led to two different sets of problems for the city landmark on Tuesday.

On April 29, the City of Soda Springs announced the world-famous man-made geyser would be out of commission after a problem with the pump caused the geyser to stop working. The pump was replaced on Wednesday, but a valve malfunction is now causing the geyser to spray a six-foot jet of water nonstop.

City workers are investigating the problem and said they hope to have it returned to its normal schedule of dormancy and hourly eruptions soon.

For more information, you can visit Soda Spring's city website.

