Pocatello Fire Dept. prepares for possibility of summer wildfires, offers tips for fire safety

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The dry, windy summer weather substantially increases the risk of wildfires in Southeast Idaho during the warmer months, and the Pocatello Fire Department is encouraging people to take precautions now to avoid sparking fires.

According to Kim Stouse, public information officer for the Pocatello Fire Department, wildfires can start in a number of different ways, including driving through tall grass, leaving campfires unattended, and even mowing the lawn late in the day when conditions are particularly dry.

The Pocatello Fire Department is getting its crew and the public ready early for the possibility of wildfires starting in the Portneuf Valley this summer.

"We're preparing. The crews are doing training, our brush trucks are all ready to go, so when the call comes, they will be ready," said Stouse. "We would love to see none, but, then, there's reality–I think the biggest thing is making people aware of it."

Stouse said people need to be mindful of potential fire risks as they travel and take part in outdoor recreation.

Some tips include making sure campfires are completely extinguished, never driving or parking vehicles in tall grass or brush, using caution when lighting fireworks or flicking cigarette butts, and staying informed by signing up for emergency notifications through Bannock County's 'myAlerts' app.

For more information on summer fire safety and preparedness, you can visit the websites for the Pocatello Fire Department and the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management.