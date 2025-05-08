Skip to Content
Shelley School District proposes bond to build new high school

Election Day is Tuesday, May 20.
today at 12:05 PM
Published 12:29 PM

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Shelley Joint School District No. 60 is proposing a bond to build a new high school for the next general election.

If the public votes in favor, the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 60, Bingham and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho (the "District") will be authorized to issue bonds of up to $78,640,000 to:

  • Build, furnish, and equip a new high school
  • Build, furnish, and equip a new career technical education (CTE) building
  • Build a new auditorium
  • Renovate and improve other existing school facilities

More information about the ballot for the bond can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

