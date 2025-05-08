Shelley School District proposes bond to build new high school

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Shelley Joint School District No. 60 is proposing a bond to build a new high school for the next general election.

If the public votes in favor, the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 60, Bingham and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho (the "District") will be authorized to issue bonds of up to $78,640,000 to:

Build, furnish, and equip a new high school

Build, furnish, and equip a new career technical education (CTE) building

Build a new auditorium

Renovate and improve other existing school facilities

Election Day is Tuesday, May 20.

More information about the ballot for the bond can be found here.