Rocky Mountain Power discusses boat restrictions on Alexander Reservoir to control erosion

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)– Rocky Mountain Power representatives cite erosion as a major concern for the Soda Springs area's Alexander Reservoir, prompting changes to recreational access this summer.

The Alexander Reservoir and connected 'Soda Development' hydroelectric dam are owned by Rocky Mountain Power's parent company, Pacificorp, and representatives say they have been monitoring increased erosion of the reservoir over the past three years.

The recent, advanced erosion coincides, Rocky Mountain Power representatives said, with an increased use of wake boats and other ballast watercraft on the reservoir.

"We've become concerned that the bank erosion has continued to occur, and we've lost, in places here on this bank, five to six feet of shoreline," said David Eskelsen, company spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power. "It's generally the result of the increased wake and wave action on this relatively soft shoreline."

Eskelsen said the erosion is starting to impact the quality of the water coming from the reservoir and degrade the wildlife buffer zone, Rocky Mountain Power is required to keep around the reservoir as part of their land use contract.

Rocky Mountain Power plans to ban the use of wake boats on the reservoir starting this summer and monitor whether erosion conditions improve.

A public meeting will be held at the Second Bridge boat access point parking lot on May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., where members of the public can meet with Rocky Mountain Power representatives to discuss the changes and future plans for the reservoir.