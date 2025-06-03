University of Idaho to end talks with University of Phoenix

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — The University of Idaho announced Tuesday it will end talks with the University of Phoenix.

The university said it will ask its Board of Regents, which is made up of the same members as the Idaho State Board of Education, on Thursday to approve a termination agreement. If passed, the discussions will end on purchasing the online university. The University of Phoenix agrees to pay a termination fee of $17.24 million, with credit from the $5 million already paid for the extension agreement in June 2024.

U of I officials began discussing the purchase of the University of Phoenix in the spring of 2023. "U of I saw an opportunity to expand its reach to adult learners and learn from UOPX’s advanced technology and online student support systems to better serve Idahoans," a U of I news release released Tuesday. "UOPX also partners with industries to deliver workforce training in ways U of I hoped would further benefit Idaho."

The two universities signed an extension agreement in June 2024 after legal challenges around open meeting laws from the Idaho Attorney General's office and the Idaho Legislature about the process pushed the first agreement deadline.

“Although we continue to see great value in University of Phoenix, it has become cost prohibitive, and potentially distracting to our other work, to continue conversations,” U of I President Scott Green said. “We respect the University of Phoenix and wish them all the best. We appreciate their commitment to these conversations, and we learned many things we may be able to incorporate into our work.”