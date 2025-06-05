Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits northwest of Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — There have already been around 50 earthquakes northwest of Stanley since the latter end of May, including a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

The earthquakes are happening near the Sawtooth Fault, which is south of the focal point of the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that happened in March 2020.

Custer County Emergency Management says you can prepare for an earthquake by having a 72-hour kit and creating a family plan to get to a safe place. You can also prepare your home by bracing your furniture and anchoring your shelves to the wall to keep them from falling.

If you’re outside during an earthquake, emergency crews say to move to an open field and stay away from trees, buildings, and utility poles.

More information on how to prepare for an earthquake can be found here.