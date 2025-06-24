Detectives stumped on vehicle involved in FLDS children disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said the car thought to be involved in taking two children from the Monteview area was not in Idaho at the time when they believed the children had gone missing.

Detectives released a news release Tuesday morning saying they "have been unable to find concrete evidence regarding a vehicle Rachelle and Allen Fischer may have left in."

Detectives believe the children went missing between 6 and 8 p.m.on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

"At this time, we are unsure if they have left the immediate area or are still close by," the news release said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for the missing children. It's feared that the children were abducted by members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS).

In the Amber Alert, the suspected vehicle was reported as a gray Hyundai with Utah license plate 4BYT6.

The children were last seen wearing traditional FLDS attire. Rachael, 15, was in a dark green prairie dress with braided hair, and Allen, 13, was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs.

The teen's mother, Elizabeth Roundy, spoke with Local News 8 Monday evening. She believes members of the FLDS church abducted the children. You can read the story here.

Anyone who may have seen the children is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 208-745-9210, option 7, or call 911 for your local law enforcement.