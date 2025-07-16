Idaho Senators introduce bill to increase penalties for crime against First Responders

The following is a joint news release from Senator Jim Risch office.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) introduced the Graham Hoffman Act, which will make it a federal crime to assault first responders.

“Last month’s evil attack on first responders in North Idaho is a stark reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in uniform face every day,” said Risch. “The Graham Hoffman Act is commonsense legislation to properly punish those who assault the men and women who keep our communities safe. Vicki and I continue to pray for the victims of the North Idaho ambush, their loved ones, and all affected by this reprehensible act.”

“The devastating loss of Idaho firefighters John Morrison and Frank Harwood and severe injury of David Tysdal during a premeditated, deadly ambush last month in Coeur D’Alene remind us of the real dangers and sacrifices first responders make every day to protect our families and communities,” Crapo said. “Their loss impels us to strengthen the law and deter further violence to ensure justice is fully meted on any individual who attacks our law enforcement or first responders.”

“Graham Hoffman was a courageous firefighter-paramedic whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of a known criminal who had been released from custody shortly before the attack. This tragic loss underscores the urgent need to protect our first responders, who put their lives on the line to serve our communities. This legislation, in honor of Graham, ensures that anyone who assaults or kills a first responder faces the full force of federal law,” said Schmitt.

Risch and Crapo are joined by U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ashley Moody (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

On June 29, 2025, two North Idaho firefighters—Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Hardwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison—were killed in an ambush while responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain. Another first responder, Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Engineer Dave Tysdal, was seriously injured and remains in recovery.

This legislation is named in honor of Graham Hoffman, a paramedic from Kansas City, Mo., who was attacked and killed in the line of duty by a known criminal on April 27, 2025.