Rollover near I-84, I-86 junction sends 3 to hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Three people were sent to the hospital from a rollover accident.

It happened near the junction of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86, east of Burley.

Idaho State Police said an 18-year-old woman from Hansen was driving westbound when the car veered into the median and rolled.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but ISP says her two teenage passengers were not.

All three were taken to the hospital.

ISP is still investigating the crash.