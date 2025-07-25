Time’s ticking, tell ITD what Idaho roads need!

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department wants your feedback on what to work on next, but the clock to submit your responses is ticking.

The department has a 30-day open comment period where anyone can comment on the long-term plan for some projects across the state, but it ends Thursday, August 1st, 2025

ITD says they are seeing a lot of great feedback on their Facebook page, but if you want to see actual change, you need to submit your suggestions through the correct channels.

"People care greatly about the roads that affect them the most. Of course, we all care about the ones we have to travel, right? So we get a lot of comments on interstates, get a lot of comments on places with the most congestion or the highest safety concerns, and many of which people will find that those projects are already in our long-term plan. But there are some, of course, that we're happy to hear when it's like we didn't realize we might need to think about that, and people give us good feedback to be able to do that, said Sky Buffat, Public Information Officer, of the Idaho Transportation Department.

If you would like to make a submission, visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.