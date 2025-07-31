Skip to Content
Idaho is one of the best states for pickleball, according to recent study

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho has been named the fifth best state in the nation for pickleball players according to a study by pickleball experts PodPlay Pickleball Business Guide, which surveyed the number of pickleball venues in the Gem State.

The study shows Idaho has an average of 4.65 pickleball courts per 100,000 people, making it one of the most accessible states in the US for people to find a place to play.

However, Vermont holds the number one spot for pickleballers with an average of almost 11 courts per 100,000 residents. Vermont is followed in pickleball accessibility by Maine, Hawaii, and South Dakota, each with an average of around 5 courts per 100,000 people.

