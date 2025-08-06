Rep. Mike Simpson explores water storage options at Teton Dam site

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson visited the site of the Teton Dam Wednesday afternoon, August 6th, 2025.

Simpson is looking into ways to improve Idaho's water storage.

The Teton Dam collapsed on June 5, 1976, as it was being filled up for the first time.

Waves of water flooded Rexburg, Wilford, Sugar City, and other communities.

11 people died, and homes and businesses were destroyed causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

There was a discussion on rebuilding the Teton Dam, but the visit was really just a chance for Congressman Mike Simpson to learn about water resources for the state.

He met with the Idaho Farm Bureau to learn what our options are.

"We're here at the Teton Dam site talking about the need for additional water storage in the state of Idaho, potentially looking at and studying the Teton Dam, what it would take to potentially rebuild that. But of course, other options as well, because there's many other options when it comes to water storage in the state," said Braden Jensen, Director of Government Affairs, Idaho Farm Bureau.

"It was interesting to listen to water users, the Farm Bureau, and others about the need for water, particularly in Southeast Idaho. We live in a high plains desert. We need to store as much water as we can. That's what the Teton Dam originally was all about. Unfortunately, it broke. But there are a lot of things that we can do," said Simpson.

The congressman got to learn about the history that took place here 49 years ago.

"I think it's a good idea for me to do what the people of Idaho with the state legislature and what the people of this region want to do. If there was a great deal of concern, I know it's been advocated by some people who represent this area, and stuff they wouldn't be advocating if people in this area didn't think it was a good idea, or they will learn that they don't think it is. So, yeah, there are still feelings from that. And from the Teton Dam," said Simpson.

People do not want to see history repeat itself. Local News 8 spoke with a few locals who said the rebuild of the Teton Dam can be a good thing if done properly.

At this time, a date has not been set for making a decision.

Right now, Simpson is just gathering information from the Idaho Farm Bureau.

Local News 8 asked Siimpson if this would affect his concept from 2021 to breach dams on the lower Snake. He said the rebuilding of the Teton Dam would not affect salmon.