Idaho Food Bank kicks off Back to School campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Food Bank is starting its Back to School campaign to raise awareness and funds for its school-year programs.

Throughout the academic year, the food bank operates its School Pantry and Backpack programs to support students experiencing food insecurity.

The School Pantry program maintains a stockpile of food and toiletries at schools across the state, providing easy access to students in need. According to the Idaho Food Bank, approximately 15,000 Idaho households were supported by School Pantries last year.

The Backpack program provides children with healthy meals during school-year weekends. In 2024, the food bank supplied 68,000 backpacks to students across the state.

The Idaho Food Bank is accepting monetary and food donations at all area locations. To find a location near you, visit the Idaho Food Bank website.