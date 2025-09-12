College of Eastern Idaho’s nursing program ranked 3rd in Idaho

The College of Eastern Idaho's (CEI) nursing program has been recognized as a top program in the state, receiving a third-place ranking from Registerednursing.org. The organization cited the program's impressive pass rate on the NCLEX-RN certification exam and its "robust curriculum emphasizing clinical skills through hands-on training and advanced simulation labs" as key factors in the ranking.

For more information on the methods used in the ranking,

The ranking, which aims to provide prospective students with a clear picture of a school's success, also placed Brigham Young University Idaho's nursing program at a strong fifth place. Both schools' high rankings are a testament to their students' success on the NCLEX pass rates.

To see the rankings within Idaho,