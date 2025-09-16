Idaho Falls couple makes a splash with year-round swim lessons

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Summer is almost over, but splashing in fun and learning water safety will go on.

A local couple has brought a year-round British swim lesson program to Idaho Falls.

"Water safety doesn't stop. You might find yourself at a hotel pool or even in the wintertime around water. And so it's just something that we progressively want to work on, kids becoming safer. And yeah, like summer is going to be here before you know it. And so wouldn't it be great if they were confident before we even get those nice in 90-degree days again?" said Kyla Dnaos, Deck ambassador.

Kyla and her husband Joshua Dnaos are local school teachers who wanted to bring the education of swimming to Idaho.

Kyla says drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children.

They want to make sure everyone has the tools needed to be safe near water.

"Many of us like to go ice fishing or cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. Sometimes we're not sure if there's water under us, if we're crossing a creek or even possibly a pond or a lake. And swim skills always need to be in there. It's almost like having a car seat in your vehicle. They're skills that we need to have in the back of our mind to ensure that we're safe no matter what the situation is," said Joshua Dnaos, Aquatics Manager.

The British swim program started in London and made its way to America. Ironically, all the London swim programs are now in the U.S.

For more information on how to join, check out this link here.