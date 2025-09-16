League of Women Voters set up shop at ISU for National Voter Registration Day event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello set up voter registration stations at the Pond Student Union building and Eli M. Oboler Library at Idaho State University in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

The League's annual outreach event aims to provide an accessible opportunity for university students and staff to register to vote in time to make it to the polls this fall.

"In today's world, everyone needs to have a voice," said Susan Carter, member of the League of Women Voters Pocatello. "The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization whose main goal is to educate voters on the choices they have and to make sure that they get out and have their voices heard."

The League of Women Voters is also hosting a Pocatello city candidate forum on September 29 where candidates for mayor and city council will be asked questions submitted by residents.

For more information on the upcoming forum and how to register to vote, visit the League of Women Voters Pocatello website or vote.gov, the official government website for online voter registration.