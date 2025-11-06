This Date with 8: November 6, 2006 — The Internet Hits 100 Million Websites

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On this day, in 2006, the largest communications hub ever created, (that's right, the Internet), hit 100 million websites.

According to the Internet services company Netcraft, a quarter of the pages that made up that milestone were created in just the year of 2006 alone.

It was the era of blogs and small business pages, which were commonly hosted by Google and Microsoft.

100 million is a huge number, especially compared to the first Netcraft survey which found only 1,900 hosts in 1995.

Today, there are an estimated 1.1 billion websites, but only around 200 million of them are actively used.

