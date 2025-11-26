ITD and Jefferson County partner to install traffic signal in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A new traffic light is coming to Rigby to help traffic flow a little more smoothly.

It's going into the intersection of State Highway 48 and 4000 East, through a partnership with Jefferson County and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Right now, Jefferson County is doing paving work to slightly widen 4000 so it can accommodate the movement of the light signal.

"This signal has been something that Jefferson County has asked about for a long time. We have done traffic studies and tried to collect data for the last several years because it is a problematic stretch, through Rigby of State Highway 48," said Sky Buffat PIO for the Idaho transportation department. "There are a lot of schools on that route, and we want to be cognizant and do what we can."

The work zone is not expected to affect holiday travelers, and the speed limit will stay the same.

The street light is expected to be installed next spring.