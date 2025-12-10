Public meeting for capital improvement plan to be held in Idaho Falls City Council Chambers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Impact fees were the center of debate during the recent Idaho Falls city elections, and now city officials are asking community members to weigh in on proposed updates to the impact fee ordinance and the capital improvement plan.

"Tomorrow's meeting is basically, a meeting that's open to the public to discuss the changes to the capital improvement plan and the ordinance that the city is looking to adopt and change impact fees for 2026," TJ Nottestad, a member of the Idaho Falls Impact Fee Advisory Committee, said.

Capital improvement plans correlate with impact fees.

"Before you [can] collect impact fees you have to have a capital improvement plan done. And so the city commission's an outside source to look at areas of the city that growth is affecting. And they can collect these fees to help support, some of the shortfalls that are caused by growth related issues," Nottestad said.

Last year, Eastern Idaho Housing Builders Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Idaho Falls to overturn the City's impact fee ordinance.

"The EIHBA is not opposed to impact fees. We support fair, lawful fees that help maintain service levels as our community grows. However, we cannot support the City’s current proposal because it introduces inflated project costs, removes affordable-housing tools, and disproportionately increases impact fees on single-family homes. Please see our attached full statement," said the EIHBA Legal Action Committee in a statement.

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2025 at 7:30 P.M in the City Council chambers, 680 Park Ave in Idaho Falls.