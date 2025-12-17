Twin Falls children injured by falling tree while waiting for school bus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two children were seriously injured when high winds knocked over a large tree this morning, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department.

Twin Falls County deputies responded to the scene right before 7 AM.

The children, both under the age of ten, were outside waiting for the school bus when the

tree landed on them. The falling tree also took out power lines. An older sibling was also present, but

uninjured.

Despite the high winds, Air St. Luke’s was able to land near the scene and transport one child to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. The other child was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Power assisted deputies on

scene. In a Facebook post, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said "their quick actions made a critical difference."

The Sheriff's Department also said in the post to "please be mindful of wind-related dangers, especially around older or weakened trees, loose debris, and outdoor structures. If possible, avoid areas with large or aging trees until conditions improve."