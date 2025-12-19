Labrador and 7 state AGs push back against Trump administration’s efforts to reschedule marijuana

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is leading a coalition of state attorneys general in voicing sharp opposition to the Trump Administration’s recent move to reschedule marijuana.

The pushback comes just hours after President Trump signed an executive order intended to expedite medical cannabis research—a move the administration claims will revolutionize treatment while stopping short of full federal legalization.

Rescheduling Marijuana?

During a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Thursday, President Trump described the reclassification as "common sense", according to CNN.

"This order will make it far easier to conduct marijuana-related medical research, allowing us to study benefits, potential dangers, and future treatments," Trump said. "The facts compel the government to recognize that marijuana can be legitimate... especially as a substitute for addictive and potentially lethal opioid painkillers."

Currently, the DEA classifies marijuana as a Schedule I substance, the most restrictive category, alongside heroin and LSD. These drugs are legally defined as having "no currently accepted medical use," according to the DEA.

Reclassifying it to Schedule III would place it in the same category as ketamine, anabolic steroids, or testosterone, drugs considered to have a "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

Labrador’s Concerns: Science and Public Safety

Attorney General Labrador, joined by attorneys general from Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, argued that the science supporting marijuana's status as a dangerous drug remains clear.

In a joint statement, Labrador emphasized that Idaho has seen "firsthand the harm" the drug causes in local communities.

"The negative impacts of expanded marijuana use, especially on children and adolescents, are worrisome," Labrador stated. "The public policy challenges, such as the exponential increase in difficult-to-combat driving under the influence, are both significant and serious."

While Labrador noted that the group is "grateful" for the administration’s willingness to hear their views, he signaled that legal challenges or further formal opposition could be on the horizon. He states the group will "evaluate the order closely to determine how we can best continue to engage, protect the public health, and ensure the safety of our citizens."