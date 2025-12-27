Crash on I-15 Sends One to Hospital

The following is a press release issued by Idaho State Police:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 12:56 P.M., on I15 at mile marker 122 in Bonneville County.

A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I15. A 2022 Ford F150 was traveling south on I15. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 32-year-old man from Idaho Falls, lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roads, crossed the median, and struck the Ford F150.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was not transported. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The southbound lanes of I15 were blocked for approximately one and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The lanes have re-opened.

Idaho State Police encourages drivers to remain cautious when driving on roads covered by snow or slush by reducing speed and increasing following distance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.