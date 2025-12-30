Winning $1M Raffle tickets sold in Jefferson, Kootenai counties

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho – Check your Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets Jefferson and Kootenai Counties! One lucky player in Jefferson County and another in Kootenai County who purchased their Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket there could be starting the year off as Idaho’s newest millionaires.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed the retail locations for the top prize-winning tickets from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle draw last night. Ticket 125579 was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Jefferson County. Ticket 326200 was sold from Idaho Lottery retailer location in Kootenai County.

In addition to the top prizes, the Idaho Lottery has also confirmed the $100,000 winning ticket was sold in Payette County. The $100,000 winning number is 271072. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Bannock County. The winning number for the $50,000 prize is 056134.

Players have 180 days from last night’s draw to claim prizes in the game. The $1,000,000 prizes, the $100,000 prize, the $50,000 prize, and any $1,000 prizes must be claimed at Idaho Lottery Headquarters in Boise. No one has come forward yet to claim any of the top four prizes.

To check their tickets for winning numbers, players can visit idaholottery.com, call the winning numbers hotline at 208-334-4656, use the Idaho Lottery’s mobile app, or visit an Idaho Lottery retail location.

All prizes of $1,000 and higher must be claimed at Lottery Offices in Boise. Lottery Offices are open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, except observed holidays. The Lottery will be closed to celebrate New Year’s Day but will reopen on January 2, 2026.

This year’s version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle returned over $1,700,000 to the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and the State’s Permanent Building Fund.