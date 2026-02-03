Victor plans to move forward on building its own wastewater treatment facility

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI)— The City of Victor announced Tuesday they will move forward in constructing its own wastewater treatment facility.

In a news release sent by the City Clerk, Michelle Smith, on Tuesday, it said the decision came after mediation with the City of Driggs on a shared wastewater system "did not produce a viable path forward."

The Victor City Council decided to separate from the Driggs treatment facility back in March 2025. Following comments and outcry from city residents about the treatment plant's cost and location, City leaders said they would seek to negotiate with Driggs on a regional solution. But after several meeting, city leaders decided to move forward with its original plan.

"Council remains committed to transparency, environmental stewardship, and constructive engagement with our residents and neighbors," the news release said. "To that end, the City has engaged an engineering firm with the stated intent of building a Class A facility, ensuring treated water will meet or exceed the highest standards."

