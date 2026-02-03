Newly released documents link Epstein to possible tuition payment for BYU–Idaho student

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Among the millions of documents released in the case against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, records reveal Epstein made a possible tuition payment for a BYU–Idaho student.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein after a law passed by Congress required their release.

Multiple emails in the files show correspondence from 2011 with an individual believed to be a female BYU–Idaho student. The messages describe an arrangement suggesting Epstein sent a check, likely intended to cover tuition, though the payment may have been returned.

Department of Justice

A seperate email sent to Epstein just days later indicate the payment was made.

Local News 8 reached out to BYU-Idaho for a statement.