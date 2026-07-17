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Idaho

Black bear euthanized after breaking into Swan Valley home and eating pie

A small black bear.
Idaho Fish and Game
A small black bear.
By
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:57 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI)— A black bear was euthanized after breaking into a Swan Valley home and helping itself to a late-night snack.

Last Sunday, July 12, Idaho Fish and Game said a black bear tore through a window screen and entered the home while the homeowners were sleeping. The bear ransacked the kitchen and ate a pumpkin pie from the table. The homeowners discovered the damage the following morning.

The bear returned the next night and got into unsecured garbage.

Fish and Game personnel set up a trap and captured the bear. The release said the bear was humanely dispatched in accordance with agency policy for bears that post a clear risk to human safety.

"Our number one priority is always human safety, and we are extremely grateful that the individuals inside the home are ok,” Wildlife Manager Eric Freeman said. “In a situation where a bear has entered a residence, relocation is not an option.”

The agency is reminding people to secure trash, pet food, and other attractants to help prevent these types of dangerous encounters.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

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