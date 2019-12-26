Police investigate two-car crash south of Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Law enforcement is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of York Road and Yellowstone. The crash has blocked lanes of travel at the intersection.

According to officials on the scene, the SUV was driving southbound when it was struck by a red sedan heading west. The van hit a pole, which struck near the second row of seats in the SUV. No one was in that row, but a juvenile was sitting in the third row. That girl was taken out of the wreckage through the back of the van. The driver was extricated through the front.

One person was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Others were also being treated for injuries.

Watch for further details as they come available.