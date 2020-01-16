Idaho Falls welcomes new hospital

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is formally welcoming the new Idaho Falls Community Hospital to the region Thursday.

The 182,000 square foot hospital opened December 2, 2019. It has now received its official accreditation from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality. The accreditation required the hospital to meet strict federal standards and included a full inspection of the hospital and a review of its services.

"We are incredibly proud of our team," said Casey Jackman, COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. "It can take hospitals months to earn their accreditation. Achieving this milestone so shortly after opening is a testament to the quality of our facility and the level of care we are providing our community. It has been an honor to serve every patient who has come through our doors and we look forward to helping many more people feel better in the future."

The hospital features 88 private rooms. It will feature in-patient services, an intensive care unit and interventional cardiac imaging center.

"We are fortunate to have so many amazing healthcare facilities and providers in our region," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "Our community is growing and, as it does, our residents will continue to need more options when it comes to their care. Idaho Falls Community Hospital will provide new choices in that care and will help meet the needs of our community now and in the future."