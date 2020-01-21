Grand Teton acquires 35-acre inholding

Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - In cooperation with The Conservation Fund, the National Park Service has acquired a 35-acre parcel of property within the administrative boundary of Grand Teton National Park. The land is located near the south boundary on the west side of the Snake River, near the Granite Canyon entrance station.

Park officials said the parcel preserves the iconic landscape of the Teton Range, prevents residential development, and protects important habitat for a variety of wildlife.

Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said, "We greatly appreciate the work and leadership of The Conservation Fund to help protect national park lands."

The acquisition was made possible by funding provided by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The property is the third inholding parcel successfully transferred to the park, now protecting more than 100 acres.

Dan Schlager, Wyoming State Director for The Conservation Fund, said, "Conservation work often involves both urgency and patience. In this case, the Fund acquired the property to accommodate the landowner's needs and worked with the National Park Service to secure funding for its ultimate purchase."