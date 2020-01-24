High tech helps Idaho wolf-count

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A combination of game cameras and mathematical modeling is giving Idaho Fish and Game Department personnel a more accurate estimate of the statewide wolf population.

Based on some 11 million photos, researchers reported Thursday they believe there were 1,541 wolves in the state last summer. The estimate represents the peak population shortly after pups were born.

Biologists have not estimated the wolf population since 2015. From 2006 to 2015, Fish and Game's wolf monitoring program was under federal oversight. During that time, the department maintained enough radio collared wolves to show there were more than 15 breeding pairs in the state and more than 150 total wolves. Those are the numbers required to show the wolf population exceeded targets needed to remove them from federal protection and oversight.

The 11 million photos were generated by 569 cameras. 259 of the cameras actually detected wolves. Using recognition software, the same cameras will also be used to help estimate populations for a variety of species.

Early numbers indicate it may be fairly accurate. The monitoring of southeast Idaho deer populations using game cameras and aerial surveys produced almost identical results.