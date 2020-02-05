Daddy Daughter Palooza brings hundreds to dance

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Dads and daughters were fitted with crowns Wednesday night at Bonneville High School.

It was part of the Daddy Daughter Palooza put on by the Iona Library.

Dads and daughters were able to take pictures with princesses, eat cookies, and dance.

Robert England had three dates on Wednesday night and he said they loved every minute.

"It's great," England said. "I got three girls so it is a lot of fun to have them here with me. It's been fun. Lots of fun."

Organizers say the event gets bigger every year.