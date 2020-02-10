ShoBiz Cinemas announces Idaho Falls plans

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - ShoBiz Cinemas has announced it will build a "Bowling, Movies and More" entertainment center at the Jackson Hole Junction in Idaho Falls.

The facility is scheduled to open in December 2020 on Sunnyside Road at Interstate 15 Exit 116. Sho Biz operates similar facilities at locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida.

"Our Mission is to provide a first-class entertainment experience for every customer who enters our locations," said ShowBiz Cinemas CEO Kevin Mitchell. "From our boutique bowling lanes, modern arcade gaming and expanded food and beverage offerings, to our luxury recliner seating in all movie auditoriums and a totally immersive SDX theatre experience, we have created a true destination zone for entertainment seekers of all ages to enjoy. Our Jackson Hole Junction project will be unlike anything the residents have ever seen in the state of Idaho. It has been great working with Matt Morgan and his team."

According to a company news release, the Idaho Falls location will include 14 bowling lanes, an arcade and redemption center, multiple party rooms, a lane-side cafe, a full bar, concessions and eight movie auditoriums.

"My partners and I are very excited to be part of the new Showbiz Cinemas and Bowling entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction. It has been a pleasure working with the owners and their team," said Matt Morgan, Managing Partner at Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center. "A full family entertainment center is something this community has needed for a long time and we could not have found a better fit for our community than ShowBiz Cinemas. We look forward to the grand opening in December!"