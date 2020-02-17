How can hitting a pothole affect your vehicle?

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Tire shops like Les Schwab Tire Center in Idaho Falls encounter a similar issue daily, "there are numerous times when we check the alignment when putting on new tires, and it's severely out," said assistant manager, Cameron Fahl.

Fahl says your car's alignment can get messed up when you hit a pothole.

"They definitely can do some damage, especially if they're hit at a higher speed. It can bend wheels and front end components, and also just alter or tweak the actual alignment of the vehicle," Fahl said.

With potholes on streets throughout the city, avoiding or spotting them isn't always an easy task, but taking your car in for a check-up after you've hit one is a smart idea, according to Fahl.

"Not only can it cause the tire to wear prematurely, but it can cause vehicles to pull or affect drivability, which can cause handling issues as well," Fahl said.

Many drivers on the road have no idea when their alignment is out, but Fahl says its something to be aware of, especially with the slippery roads.

"With weather conditions like snow and ice on the road, definitely important to get the alignment checked out, it can alter the drivability of the vehicle or the handling and performance of the vehicle as well," Fahl said.

At Les Schwab, they recommend you should get an alignment test done every six months. They even offer a free alignment check to anyone who comes into their shop.

However, the alignment itself can be quite pricey for some, around $80 to $100 depending on what's being done, but it can protect your tires from wearing out quicker.

"It's definitely going to protect the investment of the tires, and the longevity of the tires and well being of the vehicle as well," Fahl said.

To report a pothole around Idaho Falls, click here.