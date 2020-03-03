Show will go on for high school tournaments

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-With a variety of state high school championship tournaments getting underway, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) says it has made no changes in its schedules due to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid 19).

Among the tournaments coming up are Boys Basketball, Debate, Cheer, and Dance State Championships.

While the situation could change rapidly, the IHSAA said it has been in touch with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Education and will receive future guidance from them.

The IHSAA did encourage any participant, staff, or spectator who is sick to stay away. Those with coughs or fevers should not attend events.

Beyond that, the organization is working with tournament site staff to insure that venues are properly cleaned prior to and during events, and that soap, water, and hand sanitizer stations are easily accessible. Venues will also promote appropriate etiquette and hand hygiene practices.