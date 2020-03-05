Southeast Idaho fish stocking planned
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There will be fresh fish in the waters of southeast Idaho soon.
The Idaho Fish and Game Department plans to release over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during March.
First on the schedule is American Falls Reservoir. The department planned to stock 18,000 fish there through Friday.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
Bannock Reservoir
Mar 16 – Mar 20 500 fish
Bannock Reservoir
Mar 30 – Apr 3 500 fish
Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)
Mar 9 – Mar 30 750 fish
Bear River (Stock below Alexander Dam)
Mar 16 – Mar 20 250 fish
Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)
Mar 23 - Mar 27 750 fish
Crystal Springs Pond
Mar 2 – Mar 6 250 fish
Crystal Springs Pond
Mar 16 – Mar 20 250 fish
Edson Fichter Pond
Mar 16 – Mar 20 625 fish
The dates and amount of fish being released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems, or schedule changes.
