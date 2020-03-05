Southeast Idaho fish stocking planned

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There will be fresh fish in the waters of southeast Idaho soon.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department plans to release over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during March.

First on the schedule is American Falls Reservoir. The department planned to stock 18,000 fish there through Friday.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Bannock Reservoir

Mar 16 – Mar 20 500 fish

Bannock Reservoir

Mar 30 – Apr 3 500 fish

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Mar 9 – Mar 30 750 fish

Bear River (Stock below Alexander Dam)

Mar 16 – Mar 20 250 fish

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Mar 23 - Mar 27 750 fish

Crystal Springs Pond

Mar 2 – Mar 6 250 fish

Crystal Springs Pond

Mar 16 – Mar 20 250 fish

Edson Fichter Pond

Mar 16 – Mar 20 625 fish

The dates and amount of fish being released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems, or schedule changes.