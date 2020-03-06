ITD sets “breakup” speed limits

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In an effort to avoid additional pothole damage, the Idaho Transportation Department is ordering reduced speed limits on several eastern Idaho roads.

Winter storms and fluctuating temperatures create the damaging conditions and are accelerated by vehicles traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The state is ordering speed limits lowered to 55 miles per hour on:

US 20, from Chester to Ashton

ID 32, from Ashton to Tetonia

ID 33, from US 20/26 junction to I-15

ID 33, from Sugar City to Victor

ID 22, from Dubois to ID 33 junction

ID 47, from Ashton to Milepost 7

ITD said it is also temporarily lowering the speed limit to 30 miles per hour for all commercial vehicles 10,000 GVWR or greater in the affected areas.

Other motorists are encouraged to pay attention, slow down, and drive with caution.

ITD also announced Friday it plans to repave Idaho Highway 33 within the next few years.