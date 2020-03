Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health advises that commercial testing for the COVID-19 virus is now available in our area.

People should consult with their health care provider to determine if a test needs to be performed on them.

It is recommended people call ahead and do not show up unannounced in unprotected offices or emergency rooms.

As of Monday morning, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.