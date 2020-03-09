Snow King comment deadline extended

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The public will have an extra 15 days to comment on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Snow King Mountain Resort. The resort is proposing a long list of on-mountain improvements.

The Bridger Teton National Forest announced Monday, it is extending a public comment period until March 31.

The original proposal includes boundary adjustments, terrain development, a novice skiway, a new gondola, back-side chairlift, teacher center conveyor lifts, and a new surface tow on the back side. New facilities would include a summit restaurant, observatory, ski patrol building and year-round yurt camp. The plan would expand night skiing area and additional snow-making coverage.

New summer attractions would include a 3,900-linear-foot zip line, 6.5 miles of front side bike trails, a 110 acre back-side mountain bike zone and hiking trails which would all increase comfortable carrying capacity to 2,620 persons.

The Jackson Ranger District will hold an open house on Wednesday, March 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to give the public a chance to look at the Draft EIS and meet with specialists.

"I have heard from a few members of the community that the extra time to comment would be useful," said Acting Jackson District Ranger Rob Hoelscher. "I am interested in making certain that all work on this project is transparent and our specialists want to answer any lingering questions that may need to be addressed."

You can find more information on how to comment on the proposal here.