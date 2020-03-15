Grand Targhee to end its season Sunday

Local News

ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Targhee Resort will close for the season at the end of business Sunday, March 15.

In a statement, the resort said it carefully considered the dynamic situation of the COVID-19 situation and determined its top priority was the health and well-being of its guests, employees, and community.

Lodging will remain open through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 to allow in-house guests to make alternative travel arrangements. The resort is working on a department package for all affected employees to help ease the unexpected transition.

Wild Bills and the Branding Iron will remain open based on the needs of in-house guests. An airport shuttle and local shuttle will continue operations on a limited schedule and all uphill traffic will be closed until further notice.

Grand Targhee said it would process refunds for future arrivals through April 19. Anyone with questions should contact the resort's reservation team at 800-724-4433, option 1.