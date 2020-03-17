A small fire prompts evacuation from Ammon Walmart

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - A small fire in the deli Tuesday night prompted store managers to evacuate Walmart.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the store on Hitt Road.

Employees in the deli reported a grease fire and said there were flames and smoke. The store was evacuated as a precaution.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said it didn't last long and ventilation was immediately started.

Employees returned to work a short while later. No word on how long the store will remain closed.