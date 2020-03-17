Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 12:20 pm
Published 12:23 pm

Idaho Falls recreation facilities close

idaho falls parks and recreation
City of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is suspending all classes, lessons and programs and closing indoor recreation facilities.

The closures include the Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Activity Center, and the Recreation Center.

The Zoo and Golf Courses are already closed for the season, but the city will be reviewing those facilities over the next few weeks.

Parks and Recreation crews are working to clean and sanitize playground equipment, but the public should follow recommendations for hand washing and social distancing.

The Idaho Falls Public Library has discontinued programming, but will remain open for the time being. City hall is also open, but public tours of city facilities like Idaho Falls Power, Police Department, and Fire Department have been canceled.

Idaho Falls / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply