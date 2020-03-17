Idaho Falls recreation facilities close

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is suspending all classes, lessons and programs and closing indoor recreation facilities.

The closures include the Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Activity Center, and the Recreation Center.

The Zoo and Golf Courses are already closed for the season, but the city will be reviewing those facilities over the next few weeks.

Parks and Recreation crews are working to clean and sanitize playground equipment, but the public should follow recommendations for hand washing and social distancing.

The Idaho Falls Public Library has discontinued programming, but will remain open for the time being. City hall is also open, but public tours of city facilities like Idaho Falls Power, Police Department, and Fire Department have been canceled.