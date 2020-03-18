Earthquake reported near Magna, Utah

Local News

UTAH (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: 8:40 am The National Weather Service in Pocatello says two commercial flights bound for Salt Lake landed instead at Pocatello Airport this morning. It's reported the Salt Lake Airport is closed and suffered some minor damage. The road to the airport is also closed.

The National Weather Service at Pocatello Airport snapped this photo

8:15 AM Utah Emergency Management has received earthquake reports from Logan to Riverton. The strongest shaking seems to have been felt around Salt Lake County. The power has been knocked out in some areas.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Utah Emergency Management reports the state experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.7 magnitude quake near Magna at around 7:09 am Mountain Time.

The US Geological Survey says the epicenter was 3.7 miles North Northeast of Magna, Utah.

The agency said more aftershocks should be expected.

Specifically, they forecast that over the next week there is a 6% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5.7. It is likely thee will be smaller earthquakes over the next week with 0 to 240 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. Magnitude 3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter.

So far there have been 3 magnitude 3 or higher earthquakes, which are strong enough to be felt, and none that are large enough to do damage.