Bingham County man investigated for murder of his father

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Bingham county man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at 1200 North at 900 East in Shelley at 7:17 a.m. Thursday.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said Kayden Ford, 23, was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrea Jolley. Deputies said it appeared Ford had run into the road and wanted to be hit by the vehicle. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Ford's family was notified and they went to locate his father. When they arrived, they found Joshua Ford, 48, dead and covered by a blanket. His cause of death appeared to be more than one stab wound.

At this time, Sheriff Craig Rowland said the case is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled later this week.